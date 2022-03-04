News Reporter

KPRC-TV- Channel 2 News, the Graham Media Group owned / NBC affiliated station in Houston, TX is seeking a dynamic, experienced and results oriented Reporter to join our News Team.

Responsibilities:

We are looking for a reporter to engage viewers on-air, online and through social media. You must be able to multi-task throughout the day on multiple media platforms and meet deadlines. Candidates should have strong live reporting skills, and the ability to react to breaking news situations quickly without hesitation. Houston is an extremely competitive news market full of breaking news and stories of national interest. You’ll often be asked to drop what you’re doing and move to another story, possibly more than once in any given shift. At KPRC, we work to win every newscast, every day and dominate the digital landscape.

Our next reporter will be a creative storyteller and writer who has a vision for how a story should be told and the ability to execute that vision. We are looking for someone who can also generate and develop sources to help cultivate their own unique story ideas, track down the elements needed, and enterprise for multiple platforms.

Ad

This is not an entry level position. You must have commercial TV newsroom experience on your resume.

Qualifications:

• 5 years of successful reporting experience in a television news environment

• Ability to work effectively in a fast paced, high pressure, deadline driven environment

• College degree in Journalism/Communications preferred

• Knowledge of newsroom computer systems, smartphone technology, social media platforms

Location: KPRC - TV

8181 Southwest Freeway

Houston, Texas 77074

To apply: Please submit your updated Resume and completed application to:

David Strickland, News Director

dstrickland@kprc.com

Aaron Wische, Assistant News Director

awische@kprc.com

Click HERE to download and complete employment application.

Ad

As a condition of employment, GMG requires that all newly hired employees be fully vaccinated against the coronavirus by the first day of employment, to the extent permitted by applicable law, unless you qualify for a medical or religious accommodation, or as otherwise allowed by law.

Any offer of employment is conditional upon the successful completion of a pre-employment drug screening, investigative background check, employment/education verifications and reference checks. You must hold a valid driver’s license and be insurable under Texas Law.

No Phone Calls Please

KPRC is an Equal Opportunity Employer. In addition to complying with the requirements of federal law, KPRC will comply with applicable state and local laws prohibiting employment discrimination.