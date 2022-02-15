KPRC2, the Graham Media Group owned NBC station in Houston is hiring a newscast producer to lead one of our signature broadcasts. Experience is important, but the ability to craft a creative and memorable newscast that stands out in a fast-paced, ultra-competitive news market is what will get you the job. You’ll have all the latest tools and technology at your fingertips, as well as an experienced team of reporters and managers at your side. What we need from you is passion for news, dedication to high-quality journalism, active participation in the editorial process and an unlimited supply of original ideas. It goes without saying that you should also be comfortable (and excited about) producing hours of continuous live coverage in the control room, while maintaining your cool. We have a lot of breaking news and severe weather in Houston and we often enter wall-to-wall coverage on our broadcast and 24/7 Streaming platforms.

What’s in it for you? A company dedicated to employee development and growth, diversity and inclusion, a positive work environment and a culture that rewards and encourages innovation.

Responsibilities:

Our producers oversee all major components of their newscasts, including writing, coordinating with reporters, executive producers, assignment desk staff and directors. They’re also active participants in our editorial process. That means you’ll be expected to bring original stories to the table each day and approach ideas and tips with a critical eye for their true impact on our viewers.

KPRC and Graham Media believes that each employee makes a significant contribution to our success. That contribution should not be limited by the assigned responsibilities outlined in a job description. Therefore, this job description is designed to outline primary duties, qualifications and job scope but not limit the employee or the organization to just the work identified. It is our expectation that each employee will offer their services wherever and whenever necessary to ensure the success of our endeavors and to pursue individual career growth.

Qualifications:

· 3-5 years of experience as a producer in a television news operation

· Critical thinking skills to quickly identify the impact of a story (or lack thereof) on viewers

· Ability to juggle fast-paced environment, managing deadline pressures and frequent changes

· Willingness to work early morning/overnight, late evening or weekend shifts

· Flexibility to fill in on alternate shifts when called, to cover illnesses and staff vacations

· College degree in journalism or broadcasting preferred

Location: KPRC 2

8181 Southwest Freeway

Houston, Texas 77074

To apply: Please submit your updated resume to:

Louis Lochte, Executive Producer, llochte@kprc.com

As a condition of employment, GMG requires that all newly hired employees be fully vaccinated against the coronavirus by the first day of employment, to the extent permitted by applicable law, unless you qualify for a medical or religious accommodation, or otherwise allowed by law.

Any offer of employment is conditional upon the successful completion of a pre-employment drug screening, investigative background check, employment/education verifications and reference checks. You must hold a valid driver’s license and be insurable under Texas Law.

No Phone Calls Please

KPRC is an Equal Opportunity Employer. In addition to complying with the requirements of federal law, KPRC will comply with applicable state and local laws prohibiting employment discrimination.