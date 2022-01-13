If you’re a true team player, eager to work on high-priority and high-pressure projects by creating bold and exciting content that shatters the traditional news promos, KPRC 2 may be your next career move.

KPRC 2 is seeking a Senior Promotions Producer to join our Creative Services innovative and award-winning team. Our ideal candidate is an inspired thinker who understands how to generate emotion through great writing, imagery, music, editing, shooting, and a non-traditional news promotion mindset which includes conceptualizing for 360 campaigns. A teamwork-focused attitude and a desire to transfer knowledge within a multi-skilled team is required. In addition to digital and on-air marketing, you’ll work closely with our talented team to produce daily, weekly, and monthly campaigns. The Senior Promotions Producer will drive and oversee projects in close liaison with the Brand Manager and Creative Services Director who will ultimately approve final product.

Ad

Advanced editing skills and intimate understanding of how to utilize social media are essential. Advanced knowledge of videography and lighting will give you an edge over other candidates.

An awe-inspiring promo reel is a must.

Responsibilities:

• Create full scale marketing campaigns to brand our products (including digital, on-air, web supplements and social media); includes writing, scheduling, directing, producing, shooting and editing spots.

• Generate and execute ideas to improve workflow and create efficiency within the department.

• Provide production support and timely, excellent customer service to all other departments.

• Be a proactive team player who assists in the coordination of a variety of changing priorities

• Lead by example, motivate, inspire and creatively mentor other members of the team

• Promote locally produced specials and contests

• Available to work nights and weekends as needed

Ad

• Other Projects as Assigned

Qualifications:

• Minimum of 10 years of experience in a mid-large television DMA preferred

• Bachelor’s Degree in Marketing, TV Production or Communications preferred

• Proven directing skills and knowledge of shoots, cameras and lighting

• Excellent interpersonal and communication skills required

• Must have the ability to calmly multi-task in a fast-paced environment and manage deadline pressures

• Welcome constructive feedback and open to changing work accordingly

• Ensure output of department is always on brand and relevant to our target audience

• Intermediate to advanced knowledge of Adobe Premiere a must

• Must have extensive knowledge of PC operating systems, tape-less workflows and file-based video codecs and conversions

• Must be proficient in Adobe Creative Suite, iNEWS and WideOrbit

Location:

8181 Southwest Freeway - Houston, Texas 77074

To apply please send resume and reel via email to: Natalia Egan, Creative Services Director

Ad

As a condition of employment, GMG requires that all newly hired employees be fully vaccinated against the coronavirus by the first day of employment, to the extent permitted by applicable law, unless you qualify for a medical or religious accommodation, or as otherwise allowed by law.

Any offer of employment is conditional upon the successful completion of a pre-employment drug screening, investigative background check, employment/education verifications and reference checks.

No Phone Calls Please

KPRC is an Equal Opportunity Employer. In addition to complying with the requirements of federal law, KPRC will comply with applicable state and local laws prohibiting employment discrimination.