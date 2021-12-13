Human Resources Administrator

KPRC 2, the Graham Media owned - NBC affiliate in Houston, Texas is looking for an experienced Human Resources professional to work with our talented team of media personnel and creatives. KPRC 2 is an award winning, number 1 news station with deep roots in the Houston area. Our state-of-the-art broadcast facility provides us with a competitive advantage in the nation’s 8th largest media market.

As our next HR Administrator, you will be responsible for implementing human resources programs, providing a wide range of HR support and advice. You will play a key role in the success of the organization by offering guidance on recruitment, performance management, employee relations, terminations, and HR Best practices while facilitating productive working relationships. The successful candidate will help us inspire positive change in our community and cultivate a culture of excellence in a diverse and collaborative work environment.

Responsibilities:

You will perform a broad range of HR generalist functions for approximately 200 station employees, including, but not limited to:

· Human Resources: overall administration of employee policies and procedures, recruiting & hiring, on-boarding, coaching &counseling, training, EEO and FCC compliance, records retention, performance management, terminations, -- all with a focus on best practices and process improvement.

· Benefits Administration: Employee health & welfare/ insurance programs, HCSA / DCSA, enrollment, retirement / pension program, 401K program, FMLA, Workman’s Comp.

· Payroll: Station payroll processes (WORKDAY software solution) for Exempt, Non-Exempt and Commissioned employees, analysis, tracking and reporting, merit increase program, personnel budgets.

Qualifications:

· 3-5 years of progressive Human Resource generalist experience

· Degree in HR or related field preferred

· System savvy, with MS Office suite experience; familiarity with WORKDAY Software preferred

· Outstanding communication skills – verbal and written

· Understanding of HR Best practices and current regulations

· Sound judgment and problem-solving skills

· Highly organized with a close attention to detail and accuracy; strong analytical skills

· Customer-focused attitude, with high level of professionalism and discretion

· Able to work in a fast-paced deadline driven environment

· Ability to multi-task and manage a variety of shifting priorities at anytime is a must

To apply please submit your updated resume and completed application to:

Feli Wong, Business Manager, fwong@kprc.com

Click HERE to download and complete employment application.

Location:

8181 Southwest Freeway

Houston, Texas 77074

As a condition of employment, GMG requires that all newly hired employees be fully vaccinated against the coronavirus by the first day of employment, to the extent permitted by applicable law, unless you qualify for a medical or religious accommodation.

Any offer of employment is conditional upon the successful completion of a pre-employment drug screening, investigative background check, employment/education verifications and reference checks. You must hold a valid driver’s license and be insurable under Texas Law.

No Phone Calls Please

KPRC is an Equal Opportunity Employer. In addition to complying with the requirements of federal law, KPRC will comply with applicable state and local laws prohibiting employment discrimination.