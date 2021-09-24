Multimedia Sales Assistant/Planner

KPRC 2 is seeking a highly motivated, detail-oriented individual to join our OMNE Houston Team as a Multimedia Sales Planner.

OMNE (https://omneresults.com/), a division of Graham Media Group, strives to stay ahead of the latest emerging trends in the industry and has gained national recognition for our forward-thinking initiatives. OMNE brings together the best experts with the best technology in the industry to power our client’s success.

We are looking for:

· A client experience enthusiast, who values client partnerships.

· A team player who understands that a win for the client is a win for our team.

· A continuous learner. Our Multimedia Sales Planner should always be curious, about our client’s business and the ever-changing marketing world.

· A strategist who can understand a client’s business goals and map out a course of action to get there.

· A proactive communicator who isn’t afraid to pick up the phone.

· A private investigator who always keeps a pulse on the competitive landscape, both for our clients and ourselves.

· A problem solver, who is both solution- and idea-oriented.

· A teammate with integrity and personal responsibility

Responsibilities include, but are not limited to:

· Working closely with Account Executives to coordinate advertising campaigns.

· Entering orders, working makegoods and facilitating traffic and billing processes.

· Establishing and maintaining high retention rates and a high level of customer satisfaction by exceeding customer expectations and proactively anticipating their shifting needs.

· Communicating with advertisers for creative assets and approvals, scheduling changes and campaign performance as needed.

· Regularly monitoring campaign performance to ensure clients’ goals are being met.

· Providing in-depth reporting tailored to each client’s goals and objectives.

· Lead generation for all Account Executives by researching competitive media and utilizing lead gen tools.

· Helping Account Executives/Sales Managers with a variety of tasks and special projects.

· Developing presentations as needed for sales efforts.

· Having a deep knowledge and understanding of all KPRC Broadcast and Digital Solutions, offerings and processes.

· Staying on top of emerging trends in digital advertising and marketing.

· Applying new knowledge via training other internal teams and client teams as needed.

· Reports to Digital Sales Manager.

General requirements include the following:

· Desire for a career in sales and marketing.

· Excellent communication skills with ability to speak effectively with internal and external customers.

· A team player who can work with others toward common goals.

· Ability to manage multiple projects and priorities simultaneously.

· Goal oriented and deadline driven.

· Good organizational and time management skills a must.

· Bachelor’s degree in marketing or related field preferred.

· 1-2 years of related work experience in digital marketing preferred or equivalent combination of education and experience.

· Proficient in Microsoft Office Suite, especially Excel/spreadsheets and PowerPoint or presentation tools. Comfortable learning new software and processes as needed.

· Previous experience with Wide Orbit Software a plus.

· Google Analytics certification and Google Ad Manager experience a plus.

To apply please submit your updated resume and completed application to:

Erin Hoffman, Digital Sales Manager, jobs@kprc.com

Click HERE to download and complete employment application.

As a condition of employment, GMG requires that all newly hired employees be fully vaccinated against the coronavirus by the first day of employment, to the extent permitted by applicable law, unless you qualify for a medical or religious accommodation.

Any offer of employment is conditional upon the successful completion of a pre-employment drug screening, investigative background check, employment/education verifications and reference checks. You must hold a valid driver’s license and be insurable under Texas Law.

No Phone Calls Please

KPRC is an Equal Opportunity Employer. In addition to complying with the requirements of federal law, KPRC will comply with applicable state and local laws prohibiting employment discrimination.