News Photojournalist

KPRC 2 is a consistent leader in a top 10 market, and a part of Graham Media Group, an employee-focused boutique media group.

Our next Photojournalist will be a storyteller with a competitive drive to get the right story to air first. Specific experience requirements include:

Be excellent - previous recognition for high performance in Newsgathering & News production

Be self-motivated, collaborative and possess a high level of creativity to tell stories with sound and images; strong NPPA-style preferred

Be decisive - possess strong news judgment and digital media savvy

Be a team player and leader - work with others efficiently under daily deadline pressure

Be knowledgeable - all aspects of ENG field operations, Edius edit v.7, or newer systems, microwave truck operation, satellite truck experience is a plus, strong understanding of computer/IT workflows, and File Transfer Protocols

Be a problem solver - solve technical issues in the field under tight deadlines

Qualifications:

· 3-5+ years’ experience working in a similar broadcast TV marker

· Degree in Broadcast Journalism/Production preferred

· Must be able to work evenings, weekends & holidays as required and be regularly on-call to resolve issues

· Ability to work in a fast paced, deadline driven environment quickly and accurately

Location: KPRC 2, 8181 Southwest Freeway, Houston, Texas 77074

To apply please submit your updated resume to:

Cameron Miller, News Operations Manager

cmiller@kprc.com

As a condition of employment, GMG requires that all newly hired employees be fully vaccinated against the coronavirus by the first day of employment, to the extent permitted by applicable law, unless you qualify for a medical or religious accommodation.

Any offer of employment is conditional upon the successful completion of a pre-employment drug screening, investigative background check, employment/education verifications and reference checks. You must hold a valid driver’s license and be insurable under Texas Law.

No Phone Calls Please

KPRC is an Equal Opportunity Employer. In addition to complying with the requirements of federal law, KPRC will comply with applicable state and local laws prohibiting employment discrimination.