Executive Producer (AM)

KPRC 2, the Graham Media Group owned / NBC affiliated station, is on the search for a leader, coach, creative thinker, innovator and top-notch journalist to join our morning news team as our next Executive Producer.

Responsibilities

Our next EP will come to work every day, with the passion and drive to be the #1 news organization in Houston on all platforms. Houston is a diverse, growing city with a non-stop appetite for breaking news, enterprise and investigative journalism. It’s a market prone to year-round severe weather events and winning weather coverage is a top priority.

You’ll help lead the editorial direction of the newsroom, focusing on stories that interest and engage our very diverse audience. Our ideal candidate is someone who’s obsessed with understanding and serving our target audience, understands how to showcase big stories with memorable live shots, has impeccable news judgement and can motivate and lead veteran reporters and young producers while maintaining their cool under pressure.

Our Executive Producers need to react to breaking news and weather without hesitation and be willing to scrap stories the team has been working on all day to get it covered. As an EP, you will also participate in the weekend on-call manager rotation.

Qualifications:

· 3-5 years’ experience as an Executive Producer in a large market television news operation

· Excellent interpersonal and communication skills required

· Creative news, promo and tease writer

· Must be a strong copy editor with attention to detail on spelling and grammar

· College degree in journalism or broadcasting preferred

· Must be a self-starter, excited by taking on new challenges and working with new technology

· Must work well in stressful situations and under the pressure of daily deadlines

· Must be willing to work early morning hours/overnight

· Must have good creative and editorial judgment and a mastery of journalistic ethics and libel laws

· Must understand metrics used for television and digital success.

Location: KPRC 2

8181 Southwest Freeway

Houston, Texas 77074

To apply please submit your updated resume and completed application to:

Dave Strickland, News Director, dstrickland@kprc.com

Click HERE to download and complete employment application.

Any offer of employment is conditional upon the successful completion of a pre-employment drug screening, investigative background check, employment/education verifications and reference checks. You must hold a valid driver’s license and be insurable under Texas Law.

No Phone Calls Please

