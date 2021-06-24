Newscast Producer (AM)

Can you make your newscast stand out, be creative and find ways to use a state-of-the-art broadcast facility to showcase your work uniquely, each day? Can you manage hours of continuous live coverage in the control room and maintain your cool? If you answered yes to these questions, you could be the next Producer at KPRC 2, in the country’s 8th largest TV market.

KPRC 2, the Graham Media Group owned NBC station in Houston, is looking for an experienced television Producer to craft and lead one of our signature early morning newscasts. Our next Producer will be someone who lives for breaking news, severe weather coverage, and enterprise news stories.

Responsibilities:

The successful candidate will oversee all major components of their assigned newscasts, including writing stories and coordinating with reporters, executive producers, assignment desk staff and directors. The successful candidate will also have extensive control room experience and can handle breaking news coverage for hours at a time.

Our Producers are active participants in our editorial process, you must pitch stories and understand the use of social media and digital platforms to showcase content on television. Our ideal Producer must also be a newscast “doctor,” using graphics and other technology tools to showcase stories and write accurate engaging scripts for our staff of seasoned anchors.

This is an early morning Producer position, ideal candidate must be able to work overnight hours.

Qualifications:

· Extensive knowledge of television news

· Excellent interpersonal and communication skills required

· Must have the ability to work in a fast-paced environment calmly and manage deadline pressures

· 3-5 years of experience as a producer in a television news operation, preferably in a larger market

· College degree in journalism or broadcasting preferred

Location: KPRC 2

8181 Southwest Freeway

Houston, Texas 77074

To apply please submit your updated Resume and completed application to:

Robin Freese, Senior Executive Producer

rfreese@kprc.com

Click HERE to download and complete employment application.

Any offer of employment is conditional upon the successful completion of a pre-employment drug screening, investigative background check, employment/education verifications and reference checks. You must hold a valid driver’s license and be insurable under Texas Law.

No Phone Calls Please

KPRC is an Equal Opportunity Employer. In addition to complying with the requirements of federal law, KPRC will comply with applicable state and local laws prohibiting employment discrimination.