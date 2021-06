Newscast Producer

Can you make your newscast stand out, be creative and find ways to use a state-of-the-art broadcast facility to showcase your work uniquely, each day? Can you manage hours of continuous live coverage in the control room and maintain your cool? If you answered yes to these questions, you could be the next Producer at KPRC 2, in the country’s 8th largest TV market.

KPRC 2, the Graham Media Group owned NBC station in Houston, is looking for an experienced television Producer to craft and lead one of our signature newscasts. Our next Producer will be someone who lives for breaking news, severe weather coverage, and enterprise news stories.

Responsibilities:

The successful candidate will oversee all major components of their assigned newscasts, including writing stories and coordinating with reporters, executive producers, assignment desk staff and directors. The successful candidate will also have extensive control room experience and can handle breaking news coverage for hours at a time. They must be an active participant in our editorial process, by pitching stories and understanding the use of social media and digital platforms to showcase content on television. Our ideal Producer must also be a newscast “doctor,” using graphics and other technology tools to showcase stories and write accurate engaging scripts for our staff of seasoned anchors.

Ad

Qualifications:

· Extensive knowledge of television news

· Excellent interpersonal and communication skills required