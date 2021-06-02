Reporter (AM)

KPRC 2 News, the Graham Media Group owned, NBC affiliated station in Houston, TX is seeking a dynamic, experienced and results oriented Reporter to join our Morning News Team.

Responsibilities:

We are looking for an experienced reporter to cover morning news in the exciting, fast-paced and ultra-competitive Houston TV market. You must be able to multi-task throughout the day, meeting rolling deadlines for reporting on TV, digital and social media platforms. Candidates should be ready to showcase your skills as an engaging, visually oriented storyteller. In other words, no boring live shots in front of dark buildings. You must also have the ability and more importantly, the desire and hunger to react to breaking news situations quickly without hesitation. Houston is full of breaking news, year-round severe weather events and stories of national interest. You’ll often be asked to drop what you’re doing and move to another story, possibly more than once in any given shift. At KPRC 2, we work to win every newscast, every day and dominate the digital landscape.

Our next reporter will be a creative writer who has a vision for how a story should be told and the ability to execute that vision. We are looking for someone who can also generate and develop sources in our diverse community and leverage those sources when big news breaks.

This is not an entry level position.

Qualifications:

• Minimum 5 years of successful reporting experience in a television news environment