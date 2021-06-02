KPRC 2, the Graham Media Group owned - NBC affiliate in Houston, Texas has an immediate opening for a skilled and engaging Meteorologist.

Our ideal candidate will have strong communication skills, an engaging personality, and a love of weather forecasting. Houston is a wild weather market! We have hurricanes, tornadoes, flash flooding and sometimes it gets cold! You’ll have to thrive in a competitive environment and love wall-to-wall weather coverage. You’ll need to be ready to get on the air at a moment’s notice. This is not just an on-air job. You’ll be responsible for engaging our viewers on all of our digital and social media platforms as well.

Qualifications:

· Minimum of 4 years’ experience in a mid-large television DMA preferred

· College degree in Meteorology

· AMS Seal

· Must have in depth knowledge of weather forecasting, computer display systems.