KPRC 2, the Graham Media Group owned NBC station in Houston, Texas, is on the search for an experienced television Special Projects Producer to create compelling topical special reports.

Our ideal candidate will be eager to work with an experienced investigative and special projects team to produce impactful stories. Being innovative in their storytelling techniques and writing creatively for both on-air and digital content are a must. A strong understanding of records requests as well as navigating and creating databases, is also preferred. The right person for this role must be organized with the ability to multitask, manage time wisely, and pivot quickly to a variety of breaking news or weather events. The ability to produce TV newscasts, develop diverse sources, and have strong news judgment will be a major plus and strength needed to be successful in this role.

Responsibilities:

Ad

• Develop story ideas, paying special attention to local trends and current events

• Conduct research, set up interviews, field produce, log and write packages

• Field produce news, sports, and weather specials

• Work closely with station anchors, reporters, and editors to incorporate high end production techniques

Ad