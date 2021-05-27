Associate Producer (Part-time)

KPRC 2, the Graham Media Group owned NBC affiliate station in Houston, Texas, is on the search for an energetic person with a passion for Television news to serve as a part-time Associate Producer.

Responsibilities:

As our next Associate Producer, you’ll wear many hats. Our APs write for our broadcast and digital platforms, log and edit video, make graphics and assist the assignment desk.

Occasionally you’ll have to be able to fill-in as a newscast producer, with the goal of eventually moving into a full-time producer role down the road.

Qualifications:

· 1-2+ years’ experience in broadcast news, preferably in a small to medium market preferred

· Broadcast writing experience, will be required to provide samples of work

