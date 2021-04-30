KPRC 2, the Graham Media Group owned / NBC affiliated station, is seeking a highly motivated digital journalist to help Click2Houston.com maintain and grow our role as a dominant news source in the country’s fourth largest city.

Responsibilities

The Senior Digital Content Editor will be responsible for guiding KPRC 2′s online coverage ensuring we’re competitive, reacting to news as it breaks, and leading the Houston-market in both daily and enterprise content.

We’re seeking a journalist who thinks reader-first, understands how to use innovative formats and tools to best tell stories for today’s digital consumer, and who will be focused on growing the KPRC 2 Insider membership program and newsletter subscriptions.

This position will work with both the television and web teams to ensure everyone is aware of what’s needed each day to deliver seamless, compelling digital coverage.

This is also a content-producing role. This individual will write articles, push alerts, and social posts. Other daily responsibilities include managing livestreams and ensuring content is being generated on all digital platforms including apps, social accounts, and OTT.

The person best suited for this job is someone who can jump right in and make decisions in a fast-paced, deadline-driven, high-pressure environment. This senior team member must also be willing and able to stay on top of the latest advancements in digital news delivery.

