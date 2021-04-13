Imagine loving what you do every day. That is exactly what will happen when you bring your creativity, passion, and dedication to KPRC 2.

KPRC 2, the NBC affiliate and a ratings leader in Houston, is searching for the ultimate marketing machine to help lead our talented creative team.

The ideal candidate must be a master at writing and producing content for all platforms that trigger emotion and cut through the clutter. In addition to TV, you must have a vast understanding and love for all things digital. Understanding how to grow a fan base through web and social media with a strong understanding of how these mediums interconnect and complement each other. The position will also help lead our community affairs and outreach efforts, so experience in Public Relations is a plus. If you want to join a station with a winning culture and help us become even better, we look forward to hearing from you.

Ad

Responsibilities:

The primary purpose of the Promotions manager is to develop and execute innovative concepts via digital, on-air promos, station image campaigns, and original content. This key position will be responsible for spearheading and executing buzz-worthy strategies (on-air, online, social, mobile, experiential, etc.) to grow ratings and viewer engagement.

· Advance the brand and image of all station initiatives and will use skills and experience to raise the preference level of the business in both ratings and research.

· Write, produce, and shoot promotion compelling campaigns that trigger emotion and stand out in top 10 market.

· Planning and execution of all communications and media actions on all channels, including online and social.

· Develop and optimize department efficiencies and workflows; set high standards with Creative Director.

· Manage, lead, challenge and enhance team of producers and designers on a daily basis.

Ad

· Creating and managing promotional collateral to lead our community affairs and outreach efforts

· Available to work nights and weekends required

· Other Projects as Assigned

Qualifications:

· 3-5 years of management experience in a mid-large television DMA

· Bachelor’s Degree in Marketing, TV Production or communications preferred

· Able to lead a team and achieve objectives

· Must have the ability to calmly multi-task in a fast-paced environment and manage deadline pressures

· Proven ability in the areas of budgeting, schedules, and personnel matters

· Experience with public relations a major plus

· Intermediate to advanced knowledge of Final Cut Pro/Motion a must

Location: KPRC 2

8181 Southwest Freeway

Houston, Texas 77074

To apply: Please submit your updated resume to:

Natalia Egan, Creative Services Director

negan@kprc.com

Any offer of employment is conditional upon the successful completion of a pre-employment drug screening, investigative background check, employment/education verifications and reference checks. You must hold a valid driver’s license and be insurable under Texas Law.

Ad

No Phone Calls Please

KPRC is an Equal Opportunity Employer. In addition to complying with the requirements of federal law, KPRC will comply with applicable state and local laws prohibiting employment discrimination.