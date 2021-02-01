Planning & Special Events Executive Producer

KPRC 2, the Graham Media Group owned / NBC affiliated station, is looking for an organized, creative, and highly motivated team member ready to coordinate the station’s big event coverage, grow community initiatives, and lead development of special programming.

This person will actively work with all departments at the station to ensure expectations for projects are communicated clearly and that KPRC 2 consistently develops the highest quality products in this competitive television and digital market.

Responsibilities

The Planning and Special Events Executive Producer will be responsible for, but not limited to, the following key initiatives:

BIG EVENT/STORY COVERAGE PLANNING

Examples of big event coverage this executive producer will manage include elections, Olympics, historic anniversaries, hurricane coverage, and large annual events like the Houston rodeo.

-This team member will lead short-term and long-term planning, develop coverage plans, handle credentialing, and communicate assignments clearly in advance of television air and digital publishing dates.

-This person will act as a point person for staff in various departments, including reporters, producers, photojournalists, editors, promotions and production staff, and other news managers.

COMMUNITY INITIATIVES

Examples of KPRC’s annual community initiatives include a Habitat for Humanity build, summer blood drive, and senior scholarship program. The station also takes part in regular awareness campaigns benefiting the March of Dimes, the Susan G. Komen Foundation, the YMCA, Autism Speaks, Blue Star Moms, various animal shelters and more.

-The planning and special events executive producer will collaborate with promotions, sales, and news to ensure the success of all community campaigns.

-This person will produce a coverage plan and communicate expectations to everyone involved.

-These initiatives at times require the EP to field produce television coverage.

-Must represent KPRC in meetings and at events with community and corporate partners.

SPECIAL PROGRAMMING

KPRC produces multiple live and pre-recorded special television programs throughout the year. Examples of these include shows focused on hurricane season preparedness, big events like the Olympics, political debates, town halls, and issue-based primetime specials.

-The planning and special events executive producer will oversee development of a wide variety of special programs each year.

-This person will at times write and produce the content for the programs.

-This EP will be responsible for reviewing scripts and edited videos prior to each broadcast.

-Live programs often involve field producing or being present in the control room.

Qualifications:

· Must be a newsroom leader capable of taking on projects, large and small.

· Must be able to simultaneously manage short-term projects and long-term initiatives.

· Must be a self-starter, excited by taking on new challenges and working with new technology.

· Must work well in stressful situations and under the pressure of daily deadlines.

· Must be willing to work a flexible schedule in order to be present for special events and programs occurring outside of standard work hours.

· Television line and field producing experience required.

· 3-5 years of experience as a senior producer or executive producer in a medium or large size market required.

· Must have good creative and editorial judgment and a mastery of journalistic ethics and libel laws.

· Must understand metrics used for television and digital success.

· Must have strong writing and proofreading skills.

· Must have excellent written and verbal communication skills.

· College degree in Journalism/Communications preferred.

· Must work well with colleagues, community and corporate partners, and members of the public.

Location: KPRC 2 | 8181 Southwest Freeway | Houston, Texas 77074

To apply: Please submit your updated resume to The KPRC 2 Hiring Team at jobs@kprc.com

Any offer of employment is conditional upon the successful completion of a pre-employment drug screening, investigative background check, employment/education verifications and reference checks. You must hold a valid driver’s license and be insurable under Texas Law.

No Phone Calls Please

KPRC 2 is an Equal Opportunity Employer. In addition to complying with the requirements of federal law, KPRC 2 will comply with applicable state and local laws prohibiting employment discrimination.