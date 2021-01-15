KPRC-TV- Channel 2 News, the Graham Media Group owned / NBC affiliated station in Houston, TX is seeking a dynamic, experienced and results oriented Reporter to join our News Team.

Responsibilities:

We are looking for an experienced reporter to cover the news in the exciting, fast-paced and ultra-competitive Houston TV market. You must be able to multi-task throughout the day, meeting rolling deadlines for reporting on TV, digital and social media platforms. Candidates should have strong live reporting skills along with the ability and more importantly, the desire and hunger to react to breaking news situations quickly without hesitation. Houston is full of breaking news, year-round severe weather events and stories of national interest. You’ll often be asked to drop what you’re doing and move to another story, possibly more than once in any given shift. At KPRC, we work to win every newscast, every day and dominate the digital landscape.

Our next reporter will be a creative storyteller and writer who has a vision for how a story should be told and the ability to execute that vision. We are looking for someone who can also generate and develop sources in our diverse community and leverage those sources when big news breaks.

This is not an entry level position.

Qualifications:

• Minimum 5 years of successful reporting experience in a television news environment

• Ability to work effectively in a fast paced, high pressure, deadline driven environment

• College degree in Journalism/Communications preferred

• Knowledge of newsroom computer systems, smartphone technology, social media platforms

Location: KPRC - TV

8181 Southwest Freeway

Houston, Texas 77074

To apply: Please submit your updated Resume and/or cover letter to:

David Strickland, News Director

dstrickland@kprc.com

Aaron Wische, Assistant News Director

awische@kprc.com

Any offer of employment is conditional upon the successful completion of a pre-employment drug screening, investigative background check, employment/education verifications and reference checks. You must hold a valid driver’s license and be insurable under Texas Law.

No Phone Calls Please

KPRC is an Equal Opportunity Employer. In addition to complying with the requirements of federal law, KPRC will comply with applicable state and local laws prohibiting employment discrimination.