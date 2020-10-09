Investigative & Special Projects Executive Producer

Are you sitting in your newsroom right now wondering why your bosses won’t support your Investigative Unit? Wondering why you can’t get stories approved? Wondering what happened to the days when the Investigative Unit was the centerpiece of a station’s success? Wonder no more.

KPRC 2 is looking for an Executive Producer to oversee our award winning investigative and special projects team. KPRC 2 has a dedicated group of experienced reporters, producers, photographers and editors focused on creating compelling, promotable investigative and enterprise content. It’s the best team in town and you’ll be the leader. We are searching for someone who is aggressive, competitive and wants to win every story and every newscast.

Houston is an ever growing city and our ideal candidate is a leader who identifies important investigative stories with broad appeal to our very diverse audience. You’ll need experience supervising investigative journalists. IRE credentials are a plus. We’re seeking an EP who can showcase stories, knows how to leverage web and social media to help drive ratings and gets the importance of engaging storytelling through graphics, standups and live shots. Did we mention you need to have a deep grasp of how to leverage the web and social media?

We’ll be honest, this will not be an easy role. The right candidate will be given all the resources available to be successful thus they hold a lot of responsibility in the execution of the role and management of the team. This role requires excellent planning skills. You’ll be responsible for overseeing and executing the station’s year-round promotable calendar. And you’ll need to work daily with Creative Services to make sure your efforts are properly marketed. In this position, you’ll also be a key player in breaking news situations, working with your team to incorporate investigative research and elements into TV and online coverage. And if that’s not enough, you will be expected to help the afternoon EP’s during spot news and heavy editorial days.

Qualifications:

· 5-7+ years' experience as an Executive Producer, supervising investigative reporters and producers

· Extensive knowledge of television news

· Extensive experience with digital investigative and traditional news gathering techniques

· Excellent interpersonal and communication skills required

· Able to lead a diverse team of journalists with different backgrounds and levels of experience

· Must have the ability to work in a fast-paced environment calmly and manage deadline pressures

· Must be a strong writer and copy editor

· Familiar with Line Producing a newscast

· Must be familiar with laws governing libel, defamation, privacy and FCC regulations

· You will also be on the weekend on-call manager rotation

· College degree in journalism or broadcasting preferred

To apply please submit your updated resume and work samples to:

Aaron Wische, Assistant News Director

awische@kprc.com

Location: KPRC - TV Channel 2

8181 Southwest Freeway

Houston, Texas 77074

No Phone Calls Please

Any offer of employment is conditional upon the successful completion of a pre-employment drug screening, investigative background check, employment/education verifications and reference checks. You must hold a valid driver’s license and be insurable under Texas Law.

KPRC 2 is an Equal Opportunity Employer. In addition to complying with the requirements of federal law, KPRC 2 will comply with applicable state and local laws prohibiting employment discrimination.