Houston Life Associate Producer (Temp)

KPRC2 is a #1 NBC affiliate and a Graham Media Group station with strong ratings and deep community ties is in search of an Associate Producer to join its Houston Life team temporarily. HOUSTON LIFE, our live daily lifestyle program, is about to celebrate its third anniversary of delivering fun, engaging and informative content to its growing audience.

Responsibilities:

The Associate Producer is responsible for contributing to the daily production of Houston Life by writing, producing, and editing content to be used both on-air and online. This temporary position will work closely with the program’s producers and hosts to research and brainstorm creative and current, hyper-local content. The ideal AP must have a knack for integrating sponsored products and services into pieces in an entertaining and interesting way.

· Research and pitch segments to be featured on Houston Life; book and produce segments as needed

· Greet and interact with show guests and clients; maintain professionalism

· Assist floor producer during live show; help with set changes; mic all incoming guests; monitor green room

· Write and edit copy for on-air, website, social media and promotional use as needed

· Create graphics for on-air, website, social media and promotional use as needed

· Shoot and edit video for broadcast as needed, including packages, tease video and segment b-roll

· Create original content for HoustonLife.TV and all social media platforms including Instagram, YouTube, Facebook and Twitter

· Check and maintain camera and editing equipment

· Drive to and from shoot locations

· Work with KPRC 2 Sales Department to pitch, secure and deliver quality/entertaining sponsored segments

· Represent Houston Life and KPRC 2 in the community, online and at events

Qualifications:

· Minimum 2-3 years of experience in producing, shooting, writing and editing material for broadcast

· Degree in broadcast journalism or similar communications/media field

· Strong knowledge of social media platforms and creating original web content

· Strong ability to write and edit copy, shoot and edit video

· Excellent organizational and time management skills

· Effective verbal and written communication

· Base understanding of field audio and lighting

· Ability to work under very tight deadlines and face intense pressure to pivot quickly and problem solve

· Understanding of KPRC 2′s presence in the community and the core values associated with our brand.

Who You Are:

· Positive attitude

· “People person”

· Team player who will hustle to support the team’s members and the show’s vision

· Passionate about Houston

· Trustworthy and respectful

· Self-starter who’s willing to take initiative without being asked

· Willingness to be vulnerable and ask questions, accept criticism and learn

· Not afraid to show authentic personality and have fun!

Location:

8181 Southwest Freeway

Houston, Texas 77074

To apply please send your resume to:

The Houston Life Hiring Team:

jobs@kprc.com

Any offer of employment is conditional upon the successful completion of a pre-employment drug screening, investigative background check, employment/education verifications and reference checks. You must hold a valid driver’s license and be insurable under Texas Law.

No Phone Calls Please

KPRC is an Equal Opportunity Employer. In addition to complying with the requirements of federal law, KPRC will comply with applicable state and local laws prohibiting employment discrimination.