Executive Producer, Houston Life Show

KPRC 2′s HOUSTON LIFE, Houston’s #1 rated daytime lifestyle program, is looking for a dynamic and bold Executive Producer that can lead a team of lively Co-hosts, multi-platform producers, photojournalists and reporters. The ideal candidate can consistently push the boundaries by creating new ways to engage our viewers and users on all its platforms with fresh elements for the show that will appeal to current fans and newcomers.

Houston Life is an essential part of KPRC 2′s community-based brand, and the move to the coveted 3:00 p.m. time slot provides viewers with a fresh local perspective leading into our news at 4:00 p.m. It’s the city’s go-to program for honest and witty conversations about all things H-Town, including family, community, food, fashion, entertainment and of course, the perfect mixed drink to go with whatever you do.

KPRC2 is a #1 NBC affiliate and a Graham Media Group station with strong ratings and deep community ties. We are known for our aggressive news coverage and for our support of local causes.

The role: The Executive Producer is responsible for the daily production of KPRC’s Houston Life. Strong mentoring and interpersonal skills are imperative. You must be a flexible leader who manages the Houston Life team and maintains editorial control to help evolve the program.

The ideal candidate will guide and manage co-hosts; three-time Emmy Award-winner Derrick Shore and former KPRC 2 Anchor Courtney Zavala, multi-media journalists, producers as well as all aspects of production of a variety format live, on location daily live show. You will be responsible for oversight of program content, for calling the shots in a control room, for managing shooting schedule of all talent, and you’ll assist in writing, editing, promoting program, and participating in community outreach. You will be responsible for managing and executing the vision for Houston Life and for helping produce all segments to fit within the vision.

Responsibilities:

· Manages the daily show from the control room, handling all editorial duties, back-timing, social, on-air feeds, talent communication and all matters related to the live production of the show.

· Works closely with Creative Services Director to manage brand and vision for Houston Life.

· Collaborates with KPRC2′s Sales Department to secure and deliver quality/entertaining segments which are “integrations.”

· Collaborates with KPRC 2 News taking advantage of 3:00 PM time period creating cohesiveness.

· Generate fresh ideas and guides production staff and hosts in developing program segments.

· Guides and manages a staff of multi-platform producers, video journalists, show hosts and interns.

· Promotes program’s web/social presence; develops new audience outreach models.

· Reviews and approves all on-air, website and promotional use content for Houston Life.

· Oversees posting of social media content consistently for program and promotional purposes.

· Oversees multi-platform producers to respond to viewer requests and emails.

· Develops long-term coverage ideas for the show, including special segments, sales initiatives, fun and entertaining segment ideas, fresh/compelling content.

· Oversees management of archives for “Best Of” show clips for future episodes.

Qualifications:

· Excellent organizational and leadership skills.

· 5+ years of experience producing a daily, live program on TV or radio.

· Ability to work in a fast-paced environment with tight deadlines and must be comfortable calling the shots in a control room during live production.

· Strong ability to write and edit copy and edit video.

· Proven ability to lead and motivate a team of hosts, producers, video journalists and production staff

· Vast knowledge of current and emerging social media platforms and how to use them to grow the Houston Life brand.

· Must possess effective internal and external communication skills.

· Understand KPRC2′s presence in the community and the core values associated with our brand.

To apply please send your most recent resume via email to

Natalia Egan, Creative Services Director at jobs@kprc.com

Any offer of employment is conditional upon the successful completion of a pre-employment drug screening, investigative background check, employment/education verifications and reference checks. You must hold a valid driver’s license and be insurable under Texas Law.

No Phone Calls Please

KPRC is an Equal Opportunity Employer. In addition to complying with the requirements of federal law, KPRC will comply with applicable state and local laws prohibiting employment discrimination.