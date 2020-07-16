Log Editor/Inventory Specialist

Job description:

The Graham Media Group Traffic Hub is a fast paced group that supports eight stations, along with their digital sub-channels. We are looking for someone who can effectively communicate with multiple stations. Attention to detail is absolutely necessary. If you are great at prioritizing your workload, and you’re skilled with time management, this may be the job for you.

Responsibilities:

Working daily logs for multiple stations in order to maximize and manage inventory and revenue, place and prioritize displaced spots. Checks for incorrect inventory codes, break codes and conflicts. Prepare log for finalization to master control hub.

Qualifications required:

Previous experience with Wide Orbit highly preferred. Two years experience in a television station’s traffic department or traffic role preferred. Ability to adhere to strict deadlines and complete work in a timely and accurate manner. Adaptable and flexible with ability to shift focus on new priorities. Strong verbal and written communication skills. Must be a proven team player. Good organizational and time management skills a must.

Location:

WJXT-TV 4

4 Broadcast Place

Jacksonville, Florida 32207

Currently, the GMG Traffic Hub is remote based due to COVID-19. This is subject to change in 2021.

Send resume to: Tina Schultz/Graham Media Group Hub Director: tschultz@grahammedia.com. NO PHONE CALLS PLEASE.

Any offer of employment is conditional upon the successful completion of a background check and pre-employment drug screen.

GMG is an Equal Opportunity Employer. In addition to complying with the requirements of federal law, GMG will comply with applicable state and local laws prohibiting employment discrimination.