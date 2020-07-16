KPRC – TV Channel 2, the Graham Media Group owned - NBC affiliate in Houston, Texas is looking for a creative, experienced and driven Director of Digital and Enterprise Content to join its senior leadership team. The Director of Digital and Enterprise Content will help oversee and manage the execution of digital and social journalism, working with the broadcast team to ensure KPRC’s success on all platforms: desktop, mobile and social.

Objective

We are looking for an experienced digital veteran and visionary to lead our digital growth. With a passion for digital communications, the ability to tell a good story, and an audience focused approach, you'll be responsible for managing the team and newsroom in developing and delivering innovative content solutions based on audience insight and industry best practices. The ideal candidate will have an entrepreneurial spirit and be open to discovering new approaches and tactics for telling stories across all media platforms, continuing to evolve the sites as the industry evolves.

The right individual will need great news sense and a deep understanding of how we seek out and build the biggest audiences possible for our content. They will have the combination of being able to see things at the macro level but also be able to roll up their sleeves and be micro when needed, to balance conversion and customer satisfaction.

The ideal candidate is someone who loves to coach others, sets high standards and has a record of developing strategies for growth and engagement. This individual will work with the content creation teams (all content including TV) to develop strategies for maximizing the impact and delivery of content at optimal times and with platform needs in mind.

The Director of Digital and Enterprise Content will be a key driver in digital content and products, and will supervise our digital desks and operations. They will facilitate the setting of audience targets and performance metrics for the newsroom overall and individual desks; track our progress and performance — on audience metrics as well as on executing on our coverage strategy — and surface it for leadership.

AND, this position will have all the tools needed to succeed in our state of the art newsroom!

If you are an idea person, someone who prides themselves on thinking long-term, a masterful manager who easily earns respect by championing and enabling others to succeed and thrive, you could be our person!

Responsibilities

· Serve as a member of the management team and lead the publication and distribution of engaging, compelling content across multiple platforms. This person will play a key role in charting the station’s content and growth strategy.

· Make daily content decisions based on news judgment, knowledge of platforms and insights from audience metrics.

· Actively partner with KPRC’s news director to help newsroom understand how audiences consume content across digital platforms.

· Supervise our digital team to direct coverage of breaking news and major stories on every KPRC platform and coach reporters and photographers on the priorities, goals and execution of digital content

· Drive the newsroom to develop workflows that deliver our content 24/7 across current and future platforms with storytelling that is optimized for each screen

· Work effectively across all divisions (sales, marketing, news) and help set key strategies and direction for the organization

· Analyze and actively use data and metrics to inform editorial and strategic decisions and to create accountability for results

· Partner with Graham Digital on support, training and implementation for current and new products and platforms

· Be available by phone and email to handle breaking news and staffing decisions during non-traditional office hours

· Be a grand ambassador from Click2Houston and KPRC digital/social platforms

Qualifications:

· Experience in running a successful news site , with a focus on developing audiences

· Excellent planning skills and ability to transform an idea, implement and execute a plan

· Strong computer skills; Highly knowledgeable in web management, social media tools, HTML, Flash, FTP and Photoshop

· In depth understanding of SEO and social media metrics

· Successful track record of teaching and holding staff accountable for their performance

· Ability to demonstrate basic journalistic judgment and skills including the ability to write news copy

· Deadline driven

· Great communicator

· Bachelor’s degree required; experience in television news management a plus

Location:

8181 Southwest Freeway

Houston, Texas 77074

To apply please send resume via email to:

KPRC Hiring Team at jobs@kprc.com

Any offer of employment is conditional upon the successful completion of a pre-employment drug screening, investigative background check, employment/education verification and reference checks. You must hold a valid driver’s license and be insurable under Texas Law.

No Phone Calls Please

KPRC is an Equal Opportunity Employer. In addition to complying with the requirements of federal law, KPRC will comply with applicable state and local laws prohibiting employment discrimination.