Houston Life Producer/Editor

KPRC2 is a #1 NBC affiliate and a Graham Media Group station with strong ratings and deep community ties. We are known for our aggressive news coverage and for our support of local causes. HOUSTON LIFE, our live, daily, one-hour lifestyle program, is celebrating tremendous ratings growth and four years on air by promoting the program to the 3-4 p.m. time slot this August. We are in search of a Producer/Editor to add to our expanding team.

The role: Houston Life’s Producer/Editor is a passionate, energetic and engaging visual storyteller. The ideal candidate will be a highly motivated and proactive photojournalist with a successful track record of shooting and editing pre-taped news, lifestyle and creative content under tight deadlines. This candidate will get the opportunity to work in an entertaining and fast-paced, collaborative environment. They will be expected to communicate with guests, co-hosts clients and show producers to create fresh, fun, informative segments for all platforms a daily basis.

Responsibilities:

· Book, shoot, write, edit 1 lifestyle/feature story per day, up to 5 per week (This includes host/reporter packages, NAT packages, other creative projects)

· Serve as field producer & photographer at on-location shoots

· Maintain 2-week planning calendar for stories; Manage personal shooting and editing schedule in order to meet deadlines ahead of schedule

· Produce elements (graphics, props, games, sound effects) for stories

· Write and edit host intro and tag copy to correspond with daily stories; write and edit tease copy and promo copy to correspond with daily stories

· Create article on HoustonLife.tv to correspond with daily story

· Promote daily story on social media before, during and after air

· Contribute to planning and developing long-term coverage ideas for the show, including holidays, station-wide promotional campaigns, special projects, sales initiatives

· Work with KPRC 2′s Sales Department to secure and deliver quality and entertaining sponsored integrations as assigned

· Create original web content as assigned; create original social media content as assigned

· Respond to viewer phone calls, emails, social media comments

· Manage archives for “best of” show clips for future episodes

Qualifications:

· Five or more years of experience working behind the scenes on a daily, live television program

· Degree in broadcast journalism, production or related field preferred

· Ability to operate editing systems; strong, creative editor

· Ability to operate cameras, audio equipment and some lighting fixtures; Trained and skilled in using DSLR and professional series cameras

· Familiarity with iNews formatting

· Ability to write and edit copy for broadcast and digital

· Trained and skilled in creating graphic elements; experience with motion graphics is a plus

· Expert in current and emerging social media platforms

· Excellent organizational and leadership skills

· Ability to lift props and scenery

· Must be able to work a flexible schedule

The ideal candidate is…

· Informed – up to date on all things regarding the city of Houston

· Creative – a visual storyteller who can develop new and innovative ways to elevate all projects

· Flexible – humble and willing to tackle sometimes mundane but essential tasks to help the team

· Resourceful – able to secure guests and book stories quickly; can pivot and adapt to unforeseen circumstances that often arise

· A Team Player – offers to jump in and help; respectful towards others

· Positive & Optimistic – a people-person who knows how to make the best of any situation

Location:

8181 Southwest Freeway

Houston, Texas 77074

To apply please send resume/reel via email to:

Katie Meyers, Houston Life Executive Producer

kmeyers@kprc.com

Any offer of employment is conditional upon the successful completion of a pre-employment drug screening, investigative background check, employment/education verification and reference checks. You must hold a valid driver’s license and be insurable under Texas Law.

No Phone Calls Please

KPRC is an Equal Opportunity Employer. In addition to complying with the requirements of federal law, KPRC will comply with applicable state and local laws prohibiting employment discrimination.