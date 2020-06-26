KPRC2 is a #1 NBC affiliate and a Graham Media Group station with strong ratings and deep community ties. We are known for our aggressive news coverage and for our support of local causes. HOUSTON LIFE, our live, daily, one-hour lifestyle program, is celebrating tremendous ratings growth and four years on air by promoting the program to the 3-4 p.m. time slot this August.

The role: A Houston Life MMJ is a passionate, energetic and engaging storyteller both on air and behind the scenes. This MMJ will get the opportunity to work in an entertaining and fast paced, collaborative environment, and will be expected to create fun, informative segments for all platforms daily. The ideal candidate will be highly motivated and proactive with a successful track record of producing packaged lifestyle content under tight deadlines. The ideal candidate should be able to multi-task, have strong editorial judgment, and be a forward, quick-thinking team player. Strong mentoring and interpersonal skills are imperative in this role. You must love research and have lots of creative ideas for making all segments active, fun and informative.

Responsibilities

· Book, shoot, write, edit and front 1 lifestyle/feature story per day, up to 5 per week

· Produce elements (graphics, props, games, sound effects) for stories

· Write and edit host intro and tag copy to correspond with daily stories; write and edit tease copy and promo copy to correspond with daily stories

· Create article on HoustonLife.tv to correspond with daily story

· Promote daily story on social media before, during and after air

· Maintain 2-week planning calendar for stories; Manage personal shooting and editing schedule in order to meet deadlines ahead of schedule

· Contribute to planning and developing long-term coverage ideas for the show, including holidays, station-wide promotional campaigns, special projects, sales initiatives

· Contribute to station-wide community initiatives, including appearing at events outside of the traditional workday

· Work with KPRC 2′s Sales Department to secure and deliver quality and entertaining sponsored integrations as assigned

· Create original web content as assigned; create original social media content as assigned

· Respond to viewer phone calls, emails, social media comments

· Manage archives for “best of” show clips for future episodes

Qualifications

· Five or more years of experience working on-air with a daily, live television program

· Degree in broadcast journalism or related field

· Familiarity with iNews formatting

· Strong ability to write and edit copy for broadcast and digital

· Ability to operate editing systems, cameras, audio equipment and some lighting fixtures

· Expert in current and emerging social media platforms

· Excellent organizational and leadership skills

· Must be able to work a flexible schedule

The ideal candidate is…

· Informed – up to date on all things happening in the city of Houston

· Creative – a visual storyteller who can develop new and innovative ways to elevate all projects

· Flexible – humble and willing to tackle sometimes mundane but essential tasks to help the team

· Resourceful – able to secure guests and book stories quickly; can pivot and adapt to unforeseen circumstances that often arise

· A Team Player – offers to jump in and help; respectful towards others

· Positive & Optimistic – a people-person who knows how to make the best of any situation

· Unique – has hobbies, talents, opinions and skills that make them stand out

To apply please send resume and reel via email to:

Katie Meyers, Houston Life Executive Producer

kmeyers@kprc.com

Location

KPRC - TV Channel 2 8181 Southwest Freeway Houston, Texas 77074

No Phone Calls Please

Any offer of employment is conditional upon the successful completion of a pre-employment drug screening, investigative background check, employment/education verification and reference checks. You must hold a valid driver’s license and be insurable under Texas Law.

KPRC-TV is an Equal Opportunity Employer. In addition to complying with the requirements of federal law, KPRC-TV will comply with applicable state and local laws prohibiting employment discrimination.