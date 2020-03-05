Production Assistant (Part-time)

KPRC-TV Channel 2, the NBC affiliate station in Houston owned by Graham Media Group is in search of a part-time Production Assistant. KPRC, the first TV station in Houston and a market leader, is investing in its future. Having recently designed and built an entirely new state of the art facility, we are now looking for a talented individual to join our production team and be a part of our journey to success.

Responsibilities

Our Production Assistants are responsible for the operation and maintenance of studio cameras, lights and field cameras. They set up and strike sets and props as needed, assist in their assembly and construction. Assist Producers and Directors in preparation of newscasts, commercials and promotions. Our Production Technician’s must be able to work a flexible schedule including early mornings, nights, weekends and holidays as assigned.

Qualifications

· Experience in TV production required, including studio camera and teleprompting operation, floor directing and lighting

· Experience in commercial or news field production, editing or character generator preferred

· Degree in Communications or related field a plus

This is a part-time position that will require work during early morning hours, evening hours, weekends and holidays as part of a regular schedule.

To apply please send resume via email:

Brian Matthews, Production Manager

bmatthews@kprc.com

Any offer of employment is conditional upon the successful completion of a pre-employment drug screening, investigative background check, employment/education verifications and reference checks. You must hold a valid driver’s license and be insurable under Texas Law.

No Phone Calls Please

KPRC is an Equal Opportunity Employer. In addition to complying with the requirements of federal law, KPRC will comply with applicable state and local laws prohibiting employment discrimination.