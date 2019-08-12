Women-only co-op space opens in The Woodlands

THE WOODLANDS, Texas - No boys allowed! A women-only co-op space has opened in The Woodlands.
The Grove created a workplace where women can come together and collaborate without the distraction of men.
What can you expect?
The workplace provides a professional environment for businesswomen to meet with clients and team members, conduct business from a private office space and teach and attend workshops.
What is its vision?
The Grove's vision is to attract like-minded, motivated and entrepreneurial women to thrive in their businesses.
For more information about The Grove and its upcoming events, click here.