Women-only co-op space opens in The Woodlands

THE WOODLANDS, Texas - No boys allowed! A women-only co-op space has opened in The Woodlands.

The Grove created a workplace where women can come together and collaborate without the distraction of men.

What can you expect?

The workplace provides a professional environment for businesswomen to meet with clients and team members, conduct business from a private office space and teach and attend workshops.

What is its vision?

The Grove's vision is to attract like-minded, motivated and entrepreneurial women to thrive in their businesses.

For more information about The Grove and its upcoming events, click here.