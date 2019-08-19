Welcome Group nets $200 million, plus more top funding news for Houston-based companies

Houston-based manufacturing and web design company Welcome Group has secured $200 million in debt financing, according to company database Crunchbase, topping the city's recent funding headlines. The cash infusion was announced Aug. 9, and it's being financed by Global Atlantic.

According to its Crunchbase profile, "Welcome Group, LLC, a Houston-based single-tenant industrial owner and development firm, owns over 85 industrial buildings in Texas comprising approximately four million square feet. Welcome Group specializes in single-tenant office, lab, industrial and manufacturing facilities, and also offers Build to Suit and Design Build services for new properties."

The 41-year-old company also raised a $300 million private equity round earlier this year.

In other local funding news, consumer lending company Spruce (formerly Apartment Butler) announced a $3 million funding round on July 17, led by Fitz Gate Ventures.

According to Crunchbase, "Spruce is a mobile-first concierge platform for apartments. We partner with communities to offer home services to residents, such as pet sitting, housekeeping, laundry and dry cleaning. By leveraging the scale of larger communities, we are able to provide residents with better service and prices than they could achieve on their own."

Founded in 2016, the company has raised three previous rounds, including a $2 million round in 2018.

This story was created automatically using local investment data, then reviewed by an editor. Click here for more about what we're doing. Got thoughts? Go here to share your feedback.

2019 Hoodline