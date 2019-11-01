Sleepy? Recharge at this new nap bar in the Houston Galleria

HOUSTON - Didn't catch enough Zzz's last night?

You can now take a power nap and recharge at the Nap Bar, Texas' first napping facility.

The Nap Bar features luxurious private suites with comfy organic mattresses, organic sheets and custom sounds to help you take your nap to the next level.

The facility first opened in April in Rice Village but has now relocated to a pop-up space inside the Houston Galleria Mall.

Nap Bar founder Khaliah Guillory strives to rejuvenate overworked Houstonians and exhausted holiday shoppers by providing an elevated space to help refresh the mind and body.

Nappers can sleep for 20 minutes or up to four hours.

Naps are priced at $1 per minute. Frequent nappers have the option to purchase packages and memberships.

The sleep oasis will be open until Feb. 29.

