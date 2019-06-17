InGeneron's $23 million financing tops recent funding news in Houston

Houston-based therapeutics and alternative medicine company InGeneron has secured $23 million in Series D funding, according to company database Crunchbase, topping the city's recent funding headlines. The cash infusion was announced June 11 and financed by Sanford Health.

According to its Crunchbase profile, "InGeneron is a clinical stage cell therapy company. We believe that evidence-based regenerative therapy will redefine the health care experience. Our system is designed to enable doctors to heal patients safely and quickly by unlocking and using the healing potential of their own regenerative cells."

The 13-year-old company has raised two previous funding rounds, including a $20 million Series D round in 2017.

The round brings total funding raised by Houston companies in science and engineering over the past month to $56 million. The local science and engineering industry has seen 17 funding rounds over the past year, raking in a total of $147 million in venture funding.

In other local funding news, cloud security company Liongard announced a $4.5 million Series A funding round on May 31, led by TDF Ventures.

According to Crunchbase, "Liongard's platform Roar is a purpose-built platform for MSPs, that unifies visibility and management to secure all client environments. Roar automates the retrieval of configuration state data from cloud, network and on-premise systems to automate system documentation, detect critical changes and assess security continuously. The platform has system integrations that include AWS, Microsoft Office 365, Active Directory, SQL, public internet domains, DNS Recon, SSL Expiration, Cisco Meraki and more."

The company also raised a $1.2 million seed round in 2018.

