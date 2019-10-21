Houston funding news: Apps and information technology top recent local investments

Houston-based health diagnostics company BrainCheck has secured $8 million in Series A funding, according to company database Crunchbase, topping the city's recent funding headlines. The cash infusion was announced Oct. 7 and led by S3 Ventures.

According to its Crunchbase profile, "BrainCheck is a mobile interactive test for cognitive health. BrainCheck allows users to track their brain health for significant changes and share results with clinicians. BrainCheck is the result of 20 years of research conducted at the Eagleman Laboratory for Perception and Action at the Baylor College of Medicine."

The five-year-old startup has raised five previous funding rounds, including a $1.5 million seed round in 2018.

Over the past year, four Houston-based apps companies have secured venture funding, totaling $225 million in new investment to the local industry.

In other local funding news, digital marketing company Alice announced a Series A funding round on Sept. 25, financed by SVB Capital.

According to Crunchbase, "Alice is a free digital platform that makes smart, instant connections between business owners and the resources they need to accelerate sustainable growth and global impact. Alice is open to all founders and prioritizes access for women and other underrepresented business owners."

Founded in 2015, the company has raised three previous rounds, including one earlier this year.

