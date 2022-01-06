November trade deficit hits near record-high $80.2 billion

In this April 9, 2021 photo, cargo containers are shown stacked near cranes at PortMiami in Miami. The U.S. trade deficit narrowed to $67.1 billion in October, after hitting a record high the previous month, as a big rebound in exports helped to offset a much smaller rise in imports. The October deficit was 17.6% below the September record of $81.4 billion, the Commerce Department reported Tuesday, Dec. 7, 2021. (AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee, file)

WASHINGTON – The U.S. trade deficit surged to a near-record high of $80.2 billion in November as exports slowed at the same time that imports jumped sharply.

The November deficit was 19.3% higher than the October deficit of $67.2 billion and was just below the all-time monthly record of $81.4 billion set in September.

Through the first 11 months of 2021, the U.S. trade deficit is 28.6% higher than during the same period in 2020 as the economic recovery in the United States has outpaced other nations, sending import demand up faster than gains in U.S. export sales.