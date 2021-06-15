Emirates Air posts $5.5B loss as virus disrupts travel

FILE - In this April 20, 2017, file photo, Emirates planes are parked at the Dubai International Airport in Dubai, United Arab Emirates. The Middle East's largest airline, Emirates, announced on Tuesday a net loss of $5.5 billion over the past year as revenue fell by more than 66% due to global travel restrictions sparked by the coronavirus pandemic. (AP Photo/Kamran Jebreili, File)

DUBAI – The Middle East's largest airline, Emirates, announced on Tuesday a net loss of $5.5 billion over the past year as revenue fell by more than 66% due to global travel restrictions sparked by the coronavirus pandemic.

It marks the first time in more than three decades that the Dubai-based airline's parent group has not churned out a profit, underscoring just how dramatic an impact COVID-19 has had on the aviation industry.

The Dubai-based airline said revenue had declined by $8.4 billion, even as operating costs decreased by 46%.

The airline said its total passenger and cargo capacity declined by 58% over the past year. Emirates had squeezed out profits of $288 million the previous year.

The airline carried just 6.6 million passengers last year, a staggering decline of nearly 90% from the previous year.

Emirates Group, which also operates dnata travel and ground services at airports, reported a total loss of $6 billion.

The long-haul carrier, which is state-owned, was thrown a $2 billion lifeline from Dubai’s government to stave off a liquidity crunch last year in a clear indication of how dire the situation had become for one of the world’s leading airlines.

The airline was forced to ground all passenger flights for nearly eight weeks starting in March 2020 amid a temporary closure of airports in the United Arab Emirates, including transit flights through Dubai — the hub for Emirates and the world's busiest airport for international travel.