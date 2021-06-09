Noom CEO talks life goals, weight loss and heavy metal

Noom CEO and co-founder Saeju Jeong moved to the U.S. in 2005 with $3,000, zero acquaintances and a lot of gusto to help people live healthier lives. He later met Artem Petakov, who he convinced to leave Google and create the company that ultimately became Noom. They launched the well-known weight loss app in 2017.

The privately held company does not disclose user or subscriber numbers, but app analytics company SensorTower says it was the most-installed weight loss app in the U.S. during 2020.

Jeong recently talked to The Associated Press about life goals, weight loss and heavy metal. The conversation has been edited for clarity and length.

Q: You founded a heavy metal label, that's a far cry from Noom. How did you find your way into the wellness realm?

A: I founded the first heavy-metal label in South Korea because I love heavy metal music. I started my business when I was 19 and that was the way I discovered entrepreneurship. My father was a doctor and ran the hospital. I looked up to him a lot. Unfortunately, he passed away quite early, at age 51, from lung cancer. That helped me to see the world differently. It really shocked me. I was twenty-one — a college kid. I was forced to mature because I had a very intense experience and it really helped me to think about why I am here on this planet. It was a reminder that everyone will die and your legacy matters. I decided I am going to do something like my father had inspired me to do before I die. I want to live up to my potential. I will do my best, but with a laser focus on health care to make the most impact.

Q: Why is it called Noom?

A: It's moon backward. Because Noom services, we are a companion. Changing behavior, looking for a healthy lifestyle, it’s such a journey; it never ends. We are the best companion for every single user, just like the moon is the guide and companion of your journey in the dark.

Q: How do you see it as being different from the other weight loss services?