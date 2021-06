GM raises forecast, says chip shortage not as bad as feared

FILE - In this Wednesday, March 24, 2021 file photo, mid-sized pickup trucks and full-size vans are seen in a parking lot outside a General Motors assembly plant where they are produced in Wentzville, Mo. General Motors says efforts to manage the global computer chip shortage have worked better than expected, so its financial results will improve over previous forecasts. The company says in a statement Thursday, June 3, it has made engineering changes, prioritized semiconductor use and pulled some potential deliveries into the second quarter. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson, File)

DETROIT – General Motors Co. says efforts to manage the global computer chip shortage have worked better than expected, so it's financial results will improve over previous forecasts.

The company said in a statement Thursday it has made engineering changes, prioritized semiconductor use and pulled some potential deliveries into the second quarter. So now the first-half earnings will be significantly better than forecasts it issued earlier in the year.

GM had predicted a first-half pretax profit of around $5.5 billion when it released first-quarter earnings in May. The company also said it's optimistic about the full year, but gave no further details.

Shares of GM rose 3.7% to $61.84 in trading early Thursday, close to the stock's 52-week high.

In the first quarter the company turned a $2.98 billion net profit as strong U.S. consumer demand and higher prices offset production cuts brought on by the chip shortage.

GM previously forecast a full-year pretax profit of $10 billion to $11 billion and said earnings would be at the high end of the range. Full-year net income is expected to be between $6.8 billion and $7.6 billion.

The chip shortage happened because automakers and parts supply companies closed factories and canceled chip orders early last year as the novel coronavirus was spreading. The factories came back in eight weeks, faster than expected, but by then the semiconductor industry had switched production to chips for the booming consumer electronics market.

A March 19 fire at a Japanese factory that makes automotive chips made the problem worse. The shortage has forced production cuts, crimping the supply of new vehicles just as demand recovers from the coronavirus pandemic, causing shortages and raising new vehicle prices. Used vehicle prices have hit record levels.