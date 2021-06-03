Asylum-seekers help produce Italy's famous Brunello wine

Yahya Adams, of Ghana, right, and Jawad Jawad, of Pakistan, work on a grapevine at the Nardi vineyard in Casal del Bosco, Italy, Thursday, May 27, 2021. It is a long way, and a risky one. But for this group of migrants at least it was worth the effort. They come from Ghana, Togo, Sierra Leone, Pakistan, Guinea Bissau, among other countries. They all crossed the Sahara desert, then from Libya the perilous Mediterranean Sea until they reached Italian shores, now they find hope working in the vineyards of Tuscany to make the renown Brunello wine. (AP Photo/Gregorio Borgia)

CASALE DEL BOSCO – Summer is arriving in Italy's wine country in Tuscany, and the leaves on the vines shimmer in gold and green.

Yahya Adams moves his gloves through the foliage, removing excess buds and shoots to make the vines stronger.

He's among 24 asylum-seekers from Africa and Asia who are working in vineyards of Tenute Silvio Nardi on this year's crop of Brunello di Montalcino, one of Italy's most famous wines.

They come from Ghana, Togo, Sierra Leone, Guinea Bissau, Pakistan and other countries, with no prior experience in wine-making. But they have found temporary work here through a local non-profit group that helps asylum-seekers find legal employment in vineyards or olive groves while their claims are being processed.

Adams, a 21-year-old from Ghana, is enjoying learning the craft.

“I like to study how the plant grows and I want to improve in this job,” he said. "And one day, I could teach others who arrive how to do the work, how to manage the plants, everything.”

Adams left Ghana when he was just 14 to search for work abroad. He spent two years in Libya, a conflict-ridden North African country where many migrants hoping to reach Europe face abuse and extortion from ruthless human smugglers.

Adams said he was temporarily held in captivity in Libya and considered going home to Ghana before making it to Italy on a ship with 118 other migrants. After living in centers for unaccompanied minors, he tried to find work in Belgium, but returned to Italy, where he is now enrolled in the agricultural work program of the Cooperativa Agricola San Francesco.

