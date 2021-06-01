China's central bank tries to stop surge in currency's value

FILE - In this Nov. 12, 2015, file photo, staff member displays an 100-yuan RMB banknote at the Bank of China Tower in Hong Kong. Chinas central bank is trying to restrain the surging exchange rate of its currency, temporarily backtracking in efforts to make the tightly controlled yuan more flexible and market-oriented. (AP Photo/Kin Cheung, File)

BEIJING – China’s central bank is trying to restrain the surging exchange rate of its currency, temporarily backtracking in efforts to make the tightly controlled yuan more flexible and market-oriented.

On Monday, commercial lenders were ordered to hold more of their foreign currency as reserves in the central bank to limit sales after the yuan hit a four-year high of 6.3674 to the U.S dollar.

The People’s Bank of China is trying to deter speculators after the yuan rose by about 12% against the dollar since May.

The ruling Communist Party said in 2015 it planned to make the yuan a “freely tradable and freely usable currency” by last year. But it has kept controls in place due to concern about swings in the exchange rate and the flow of money into and out of the world’s second-largest economy.

“It looks as if the PBoC still wants to stick to the idea of exchange rate liberalization,” said Iris Pang of ING in a report.

“But this is difficult to achieve if the PBoC doesn’t like speculators,” Pang said. “A market consists of FX users and investors, including speculators.”

Monday’s order raised the amount of their foreign currency reserves banks must keep on deposit with the PBoC from 5% to 7%. That change, the first since 2007, will lock up about $20 billion of their $1 trillion in foreign currency, according to Macquarie Group.

The increase is a “strong signal” that policymakers are “increasingly uncomfortable” with the speed of the yuan’s rise, Macquarie said in a report.