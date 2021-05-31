Global stocks mixed after Wall St ends May with gain

A woman walks past a bank's electronic board showing the Hong Kong share index at Hong Kong Stock Exchange Monday, May 31, 2021. Major Asian stock markets fell Monday after Japan reported weaker-than-expect growth in factory output and Chinese manufacturing growth was flat. (AP Photo/Vincent Yu)

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

BEIJING – Global stock markets were mixed Monday after Wall Street ended May with a gain and Japan's factory output grew less than expected.

London opened higher while Frankfurt retreated. Tokyo declined while Shanghai and Hong Kong gained.

Wall Street futures were higher. U.S. markets were closed for a holiday.

Investors are wavering between optimism about consumer spending and factory output reviving and unease that rising inflation might prompt governments and central banks to withdraw stimulus.

“It still feels like a market looking for direction in the face of uncertainty,” said Patrik Schowitz of JP Morgan Asset Management in a report.

In early trading, London's FTSE 100 was down less than 0.1% at 7,022.61. The DAX in Frankfurt fell 0.2% to 15,485.89 while the CAC 40 in Paris gained less than 0.1% to 6,487.25.

On Wall Street, futures for the benchmark S&P 500 and Dow Jones Industrial Average were up less than 0.1%.

Ad

On Friday, the S&P 500 rose 0.1% to end May with a monthly gain of 0.5% after bumpy weeks of selling as investors watched the conflict between economic recovery and rising inflation pressures.

Ad