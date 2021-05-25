Cloudy icon
US new home sales fell 5.9% in April after big March gain

Martin Crutsinger

Associated Press

A carpenter aligns a beam for a wall frame at a new house site in Madison County, Miss., Tuesday, March 16, 2021. U.S. home construction fell by a bigger-than-expected amount in April but the drop came after housing had risen to the highest level in 15 years. The Commerce Department said Tuesday, May 18, that construction dropped 9.5% in April to a seasonally adjusted annual rate of 1.57 million units. % in April to an annual rate of 1.76 million units, a good sign that the April dip in construction will be temporary. (AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis) (Copyright 2021. The Associated Press. All rights reserved)

WASHINGTON – Sales of new homes fell 5.9% in April, suffering a setback after sales had surged in March.

Sales dropped to a seasonally adjusted annual rate of 863,000 last month, the Commerce Department reported Tuesday. That followed a revised sales pace of 917,000 in March.

The median price of a new home sold last month was $372,400, up from $310,100 in April 2020.

The report on new home sales follows a report last week that sales of existing homes fell for a third straight month in April, dropping 2.7% to a seasonally adjusted annual rate of 5.85 million units.

Economists see the declines as temporary setbacks with strong demand and low inventories expected to keep pushing sales higher this year.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.