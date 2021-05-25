US home prices soar in March by most since late 2013

WASHINGTON – March U.S. home prices jumped by the most in more than seven years as an increasing number of would-be buyers compete for a dwindling supply of houses.
The March S&P CoreLogic Case-Shiller 20-city home price index, released Tuesday, rose 13.3% from a year earlier, the biggest gain since December 2013. That increase followed a surge of 12% in February.
The large gains suggest that the pandemic has spurred more Americans to seek out the extra room provided by a single-family home. Yet at the same time, COVID-19 has discouraged many homeowners from selling and opening up their homes to would-be buyers.
As a result, the number of homes for sale fell 21% in April compared with a year earlier, to just 1.16 million, near a record low on records dating back to 1982, according to the National Association of Realtors.
That has pushed buyers into a near-frenzy. Properties were on the market for just 17 days in April, and 88% of homes sold were on the market for less than a month, the NAR said.
The resulting bidding wars raised the price of the typical, or median, house to $341,600 last month, the NAR said, a record high.
Some of the year-over-year gain likely reflects slower sales and reduced demand a year ago at the onset of the pandemic. All 20 cities in the Case-Shiller index reported faster price gains in March than in February.
The largest increase was in Phoenix for the 22nd straight month, where prices rose 20% compared with a year ago. San Diego saw the next largest gain, at 19.1%, followed by Seattle, with 18.3%.