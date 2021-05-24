Poland defies EU court ruling to close major lignite mine

FILE - This Tuesday, Nov. 19, 2019 file photo shows the Turow lignite coal mine and Turow power plant near the town of Bogatynia, Poland. European Union's top court has on Friday, May 21, 2021 ordered Poland to immediately stop extracting brown coal at the Turow mine on the border with the Czech Republic and Germany. The Czech Republic filed in March for an injunction, saying the mine drains away water from its inhabited areas. (AP Photo/Petr David Josek, file)

WARSAW – Poland's government on Monday defied an injunction by the top European Union court that ordered the immediate closure of a major brown coal mine, with officials saying it would shake the nation’s energy system and lead to the layoff of thousands of employees.

Development Minister Jaroslaw Gowin said Poland wouldn't shut the lignite mine in Turow, on the border with Germany and the Czech Republic, but instead was engaged in “very intensive diplomatic and law-related efforts,” to secure undisturbed operation of the mine and connected power plant that generates some 7% of Poland's energy.

The EU’s Court of Justice on Friday ordered Poland to immediately stop operation of the mine, heeding Prague’s complaints that it drained groundwater from Czech territory and that Poland recently extended its license without proper prior environmental assessment. It's a temporary measure, pending the court's full ruling.

Ad

Gowin said he considers the court's decision “scandalously incommensurate” to the situation and one that would lead to the “loss of tens of thousands of jobs and very serious disturbances in Poland's energy system,” cutting power to millions of households.

Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki was holding an emergency meeting with the managers of state energy company PGE, which runs the mine and the plant, and regional authorities in Wroclaw, in the southwest.

He later said Poland will engage in negotiations with Prague and will also make new points before the EU court to clearly describe the situation to avoid a “disaster.”

The court's decision is “very dangerous from the point of view of potential threats to the ecology, but it is also dangerous for Poland's energy security and for the employment of some 5,000 people” working at Turow.

He noted that both the Czech Republic and Germany are operating lignite mines and power plants close to Poland's borders.

Ad