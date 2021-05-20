World shares mixed after retreat on Wall Street

A man walks past a bank's electronic board showing the Hong Kong share index at Hong Kong Stock Exchange Thursday, May 20, 2021. Shares were mixed in Asia on Thursday after benchmarks closed broadly lower on Wall Street in a third day of retreat. (AP Photo/Vincent Yu)

BANGKOK – World shares were mixed Thursday as Japan reported strong trade data signaling a recovery in demand from the pandemic.

Stocks rose in Paris, London, Tokyo and Sydney but fell in Hong Kong, Seoul and Shanghai. U.S. futures were lower. The prices of Bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies steadied.

Japan's government reported that exports rose 38% in April from a year earlier while imports climbed nearly 13%, indicating a recovery in overseas demand even as the country weathers its worst bout of coronavirus outbreaks so far.

Exports to the U.S. rose 45% while those to China jumped nearly 34% in a strong rebound after last year's shocks from lockdowns and other precautions taken to curb the pandemic. The data showed robust growth in shipments of machinery, vehicles, cars and chemicals.

While better than forecast, the figures largely reflect the low base from the depths of the pandemic lockdowns in 2020. Exports are likely to rise at a slower pace going forward, said Tom Learmouth of Capital Economics.

“While export volumes edged higher in April, the rebound in exports is slowing and external demand is unlikely to provide much of a tailwind to growth over the coming months," he said in a commentary.

Germany's DAX gained 0.6% to 15,200.43 and the CAC 40 in Paris also rose 0.6%, to 6,302.81. Britain's FTSE added 0.4% to 6,975.45. The futures for the S&P 500 and for the Dow industrials both slipped 0.1%.

In Asian trading, the Nikkei 225 regained lost ground, edging 0.2% higher to 28,098.25, while Sydney's S&P/ASX 200 surged 1.3% to 7,019.60. In Hong Kong, the Hang Seng slipped 0.6% to 28,423.80 while Seoul's Kospi declined 0.3% to 3,162.28. Shares rose in Singapore and Jakarta but fell in Taiwan. India's Sensex was little changed.

