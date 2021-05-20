Ukraine's leader fears US making deal with Russia

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy gestures while speaking to the media during a news conference with the world's largest airplane, Ukrainian Antonov An-225 Mriya in the background at the Antonov aircraft factory in Kyiv, Ukraine, Thursday, May 20, 2021. (AP Photo/Efrem Lukatsky)

KYIV – Ukraine's leader voiced fear Thursday that the U.S. could strike a deal with Russia behind his country's back, and rebuked France and Germany for a perceived softening of their stance in talks with Moscow.

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy specifically warned Washington that its failure to block the construction of a Russian-built natural gas pipeline to Germany would be a grave political error.

“It would be a loss for the United States, and I believe it would be President Biden's personal loss,” Zelenskyy said at a news conference. “It would mark a serious geopolitical victory for the Russian Federation and a new redistribution of spheres of influence."

Zelenskyy's undiplomatic comments reflected Ukrainian concern that the completion of the Nord Stream 2 pipeline bypassing its territory would deprive it of transit fees for pumping the Russian gas to Europe, erode its strategic importance and weaken it politically.

The U.S. has strongly opposed the construction of the new Russian pipeline, but the Biden administration opted Wednesday not to punish the German company overseeing the project while announcing the new sanctions against Russian companies and ships. The Kremlin hailed it as a “positive signal” before a possible Biden's meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin.

Russia and Ukraine have been locked in a tense tug-of-war ever since Moscow annexed Ukraine’s Crimean Peninsula in March 2014 following the ouster of the country’s former Kremlin-friendly president and threw its weight behind separatist rebels in Ukraine’s east.

Zelenskyy said that even though U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken has assured him during a visit earlier this month that Washington would first consult Kyiv on any Ukraine-related issues before it discusses them with Russia, he is still deeply worried.

“Are there risks that some issues will be raised despite our agreements? he said. ”Yes, I'm sure that there such risks. I’ll be frank with you, I’m scared by this situation.”

