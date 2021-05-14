Stocks close higher with help from tech, still down for week

FILE - In this Nov. 5, 2020 file photo, a sign for Wall Street is carved in the side of a building, in New York. Stocks are off to a solid start on Wall Street, continuing a bounce from a day earlier, but indexes are still on track for weekly losses after three days of drops early in the week. The S&P 500 rose 0.8% early Friday, May 14, 2021. (AP Photo/Mark Lennihan, File)

BANGKOK – Stocks marched solidly higher again Friday, though the major indexes still ended with their worst weekly loss since February after a sharp pullback earlier in the week.

The S&P 500 rose 1.5%, its second straight gain. The gains were broad, though technology sector stocks powered much of the rally. Retailers, banks, communication companies and industrial stocks also helped lift the market. Energy stocks also rose as the price of U.S. crude oil climbed 2.4%. Treasury yields mostly fell.

Investors' worries about the possibility of rising inflation as the U.S. economy recovers from the coronavirus pandemic fueled three days of heavy selling to start the week, and the major stock indexes were not able to make up all of those losses the last two days.

The S&P 500 lost 1.4% for the week, its first weekly decline in three weeks. The Nasdaq marked its fourth weekly pullback in a row, giving up 2.3%, while the Dow Jones Industrial Average lost 1.1% for the week.

The market's rally the last two days reflects a mix of traders piling back into the market, which hit all-time highs just last week, to take advantage of lower stock prices, and a boost in confidence after the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention's decision Thursday to ease mask-wearing guidance for fully vaccinated people. The move is expected to encourage more Americans to go out and spend money, speeding up the reopening of the economy.

“It's just jittery markets,” said Chris Gaffney, president of TIAA Bank World Markets. “We’re going to continue to see this push-pull between good growth and reopening and inflation worries, that's what's causing this volatility.”

The S&P 500 gained 61.35 points to 4,173.85. The Dow rose 360.68 points, or 1.1%, to 34,382.13. The Nasdaq, where the losses this week have been steepest, added 304.99 points, or 2.3%, to 13,429.98.

Smaller company stocks, which for most of this year have outgained the broader market, also recovered some of their losses from earlier in the week. The Russell 2000 index picked up 53.68 points, or 2.5%, to 2,224.63.

