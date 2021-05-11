Leigh Perkins, who took Orvis beyond fly fishing, dies at 93

In this undated photo provided by Orvis, Simon Perkins, left, sits with his grandfather Leigh Perkins. Leigh Perkins, who transformed the Vermont-based Orvis company from a niche fly-fishing supply company into a global retailer of outdoor supplies, apparel and protector of the environment has died. He was 93. Leigh Perkins died May 7 in Monticello, Florida. Simon Perkins is now the company president, the third generation of his family to lead the company. (Brian Grossenbacher/Courtesy of Orvis via AP)

The man who transformed the Vermont-based Orvis company from a niche fly-fishing supply company into a global retailer of outdoor supplies, apparel and protector of the environment has died. Leigh H. Perkins was 93.

The Sunderland-based Orvis company says Perkins died May 7 in Monticello, Florida. The cause of death was not released.

An online tribute published on the company's website said Perkins was a lifelong outdoorsman who hunted or fished more than 250 days a year into his 90s who had a reverence for nature and conservation.

The company says that Perkins began donating 5% of pre-tax profits to conserving fish and wildlife.

While Orvis is based in Sunderland, not far from the headwaters of the Batten Kill — one of the most famous trout streams in the state — the company's reach goes across the world.

“He followed that fly rod to all corners of the world and he made connections and relationships to both places and people across the globe,” Simon Perkins, Leigh Perkins' grandson and the current president of Orvis, said Tuesday.

Ad

Simon Perkins is the third generation of his family to lead the company.

Christopher Saunders, a project coordinator for the Vermont Department of Fish and Wildlife, who describes himself as a passionate fly fisherman, said the legacy of Leigh Perkins is considerable for both the sport of fly fishing and Vermont.