EU launches conference to debate its future with citizens

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen and French President Emmanuel Macron attend Europe Day ceremony and the Future of Europe conference at the European Parliament in Strasbourg, eastern France, Sunday, May 9, 2021. (AP Photo/Jean-Francois Badias, Pool)

PARIS – French President Emmanuel Macron on Sunday expressed hope that Europe would rediscover the path of “great projects, great ambitions and great dreams” as the European Union launched a wide consultation process meant to design the shape of the bloc's future.

Macron spoke as part of Europe Day, the inaugural event of the Conference on the Future of Europe in the French city of Strasbourg.

“What Europe do we want in 10 years, 15 years from now?,” Macron asked in his opening speech, calling on people to debate all major issues, from the bloc’s borders to new institutions, cultural projects, education and the fight against climate change.

The process also aims at bringing the EU's complex decision-making closer to its 450 million citizens.

While advocating for Europe’s democratic model, based on solidarity, Macron acknowledged that “we’ve seen that sometimes Europe didn’t go fast enough and maybe didn’t have enough ambition.”

Ad

He called on Europeans to get inspired by the United States to rediscover ways to “shape the future and move fast.”

The pandemic has shown that the EU lacked the effective tools to react quickly to a continent-wide emergency. The bloc was notably criticized at the beginning of the year for its vaccination campaign starting slower compared to the U.S. and the United Kingdom.

“The pandemic has been traumatic ... and like all trauma we need to find a way of talk about it if we want to move beyond it," European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said. “And there’s no better way to do that than by offering prospective, hope and the ability to change things for the better."