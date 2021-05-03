World shares mixed after retreat on Wall Street

A currency trader walks by a screen showing the Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) at a bank's foreign exchange dealing room in Seoul, South Korea, Monday, May 3, 2021. Shares were mostly lower in Asia in thin trading Monday, with many markets including those in Tokyo and Shanghai closed for holidays. (AP Photo/Lee Jin-man)

Shares were higher in Europe on Monday after a retreat in Asia, where some markets including those in Tokyo and Shanghai were closed for holidays. London was also closed for the May Day holiday.

Hong Kong and Seoul declined while Paris and Frankfurt advanced. U.S. futures were higher.

Oil prices were mixed and the yield on the 10-year Treasury note was steady at 1.62%

Markets have mostly climbed in recent weeks as investors remain optimistic that the pandemic is slowly and steadily coming to a close, at least in the United States.

Germany's DAX climbed 0.6% to 15,226.91 while the CAC 40 in Paris was 0.5% higher, at 6,298.02. The futures for the S&P 500 and the Dow industrials were up 0.5%.

The global recovery from the pandemic remains uneven. In much of Asia and many other countries, coronavirus caseloads have surged while vaccination levels remain low.

Hong Kong's Hang Seng lost 1.3% to 28,357.54 and the Kospi in South Korea slipped 0.7% to 3,127.20. Australia's S&P/ASX 200 edged less than 0.1% higher to 7,028.80.

Ad

India's Sensex dropped 0.7% to 48,466.85. The country recorded 368,147 new coronavirus cases on Monday, including 3,417 deaths, as a catastrophic surge ripples through the country.

Ad