Carnival cancels cruises from U.S. ports through Sept. 30; all others on hold through mid-September

MIAMI – The Cruise Lines International Association announced Friday that ships will not be sailing from U.S. ports throughout the summer, extending a pause put in place because of the coronavirus pandemic.

The current no-sail order issued by the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on March 14 is set to expire July 24. The association says cruise lines have decided to voluntarily prolong this pause until Sept. 15 because they need time “to resolve barriers” with U.S. authorities to restart sailing.

Carnival Cruise Line had announced last month that it was planning to restart cruising from Florida and Texas in August. But on Monday, they explained they would be canceling all cruises from U.S. ports through the end of September.

Important update regarding all North America sailings through September 30th. pic.twitter.com/oCrEsd3HlY — Carnival Cruise Line (@CarnivalCruise) June 22, 2020

