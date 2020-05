J.C. Penney files for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection, becoming latest retail casualty of pandemic

Published: May 15, 2020, 5:33 pm

The Herald-Palladium reports that the retailer was at the mall for 40 years after about 55 years in downtown Benton Harbor.

NEW YORK – J.C. Penney files for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection, becoming latest retail casualty of pandemic.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.