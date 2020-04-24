US factory orders plunge 14.4% as economy grinds to halt

Bill Merkle works on making protective masks in Warren, Mich., Thursday, April 23, 2020. General Motors has about 400 workers at the now-closed transmission plant in suburban Detroit. All over the country, blue-collar and salaried workers have raised their hands to make medical equipment as companies repurpose factories to answer calls for help from beleaguered nurses, doctors and paramedics who are treating patients with the highly contagious new coronavirus COVID-19. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)

WASHINGTON – Orders to U.S. factories for big-ticket manufactured goods plunged 14.4% in March, a worse-than-expected performance that underscored the severe impact the coronavirus pandemic is having on the U.S. economy

The March follows a 1.1% gain in February, before the government-mandated shutdowns to contain the virus had begun.

The report Friday from the Commerce Department showed weakness across the board with demand for transportation products falling 41%. Demand for motor vehicles and commercial airliners both tumbled.

The dire numbers from Commerce follow a report showing that manufacturing production collapsed in March, posing the biggest declines since the country demobilized after World War II.