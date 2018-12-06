Who's attending President George H.W. Bush's Houston funeral

HOUSTON - President George H.W. Bush, the 41st President of the United States, will be honored at a memorial service Thursday morning at St. Martin's Episcopal Church in Houston.

In addition to family and friends, many dignitaries and celebrities from Houston and beyond are in attendance.

Here's a list of who is on the guest list for the funeral:

Former California Governor Arnold Schwarzenegger

Actress Teri Hatcher

Actor Chuck Norris

Astronaut Walter Cunningham

Houston Texan J.J. Watt

Baseball Hall of Famer Craig Biggio of the Houston Astros

Baseball Hall of Famer Jeff Bagwell of the Houston Astros

Baseball Hall of Famer Nolan Ryan of the Houston Astros (and other lesser teams)

Baseball Hall of Famer Tommy LaSorda of the Los Angeles Dodgers

Baseball player Bob Aspromonte of the Houston Colt .45s and Astors

Baseball player Ken Aspromonte of the Houston Astros (and other lesser teams)

Baseball player Larry Dierker of the Houston Astros

Houston Astros owner Jim Crane

CBS Sports Coordinating Producer and Lead Game Producer Lance Barrow

Former Notre Dame Basketball Coach Digger Phelps

Former Texas A&M Football Coach R.C. Slocum

Former NBA Player and Hall of Famer Clyde "The Glide" Drexler

Former NBA Player Dikembe Mutumbo of the Houston Rockets

Former NBA Player Yao Ming of the Houston Rockets

Business icon and Houston Rockets owner Tilman Fertitta

Philanthropists Nancy and Rich Kinder

Businessman and former Houston Astros Owner Drayton McLane

Houston icon and entrepreneur Jim "Matress Mack" McIngvale

Houston Texans Chairman and COO Cal McNair

Country singer Reba McEntire

Country Singer Larry Gatlin

Country Singer Crystal Gayle

Kealia Ohai, Houston Dash player

Joanne Herring, socialite and philanthropist

Former Houston mayor Bill White

Former White House special assistant and press secretary Peter Roussel

Former U.S. Secretary of Education Rod Paige

Second Baptist Church pastor Ed Young

