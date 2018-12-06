Who's attending President George H.W. Bush's Houston funeral

HOUSTON - President George H.W. Bush, the 41st President of the United States, will be honored at a memorial service Thursday morning at St. Martin's Episcopal Church in Houston.
In addition to family and friends, many dignitaries and celebrities from Houston and beyond are in attendance.
Here's a list of who is on the guest list for the funeral:
Former California Governor Arnold Schwarzenegger
Actress Teri Hatcher
Actor Chuck Norris
Astronaut Walter Cunningham
Houston Texan J.J. Watt
Baseball Hall of Famer Craig Biggio of the Houston Astros
Baseball Hall of Famer Jeff Bagwell of the Houston Astros
Baseball Hall of Famer Nolan Ryan of the Houston Astros (and other lesser teams)
Baseball Hall of Famer Tommy LaSorda of the Los Angeles Dodgers
Baseball player Bob Aspromonte of the Houston Colt .45s and Astors
Baseball player Ken Aspromonte of the Houston Astros (and other lesser teams)
Baseball player Larry Dierker of the Houston Astros
Houston Astros owner Jim Crane
CBS Sports Coordinating Producer and Lead Game Producer Lance Barrow
Former Notre Dame Basketball Coach Digger Phelps
Former Texas A&M Football Coach R.C. Slocum
Former NBA Player and Hall of Famer Clyde "The Glide" Drexler
Former NBA Player Dikembe Mutumbo of the Houston Rockets
Former NBA Player Yao Ming of the Houston Rockets
Business icon and Houston Rockets owner Tilman Fertitta
Philanthropists Nancy and Rich Kinder
Businessman and former Houston Astros Owner Drayton McLane
Houston icon and entrepreneur Jim "Matress Mack" McIngvale
Houston Texans Chairman and COO Cal McNair
Country singer Reba McEntire
Country Singer Larry Gatlin
Country Singer Crystal Gayle
Kealia Ohai, Houston Dash player
Joanne Herring, socialite and philanthropist
Former Houston mayor Bill White
Former White House special assistant and press secretary Peter Roussel
Former U.S. Secretary of Education Rod Paige
Second Baptist Church pastor Ed Young
Copyright 2018 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.